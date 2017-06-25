Salman Khan had won accolades for his performance in Sultan that was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Now, the superstar is reportedly set to join hands with the director once again for the latter's next movie.

Along with Salman, Ali too was much appreciated for Sultan. The movie had turned out to be a big hit, and now the makers are planning to release the wrestling drama in China. Fans now have yet another reason to get excited as the actor and director will come back together for another movie.

Salman is ready to collaborate with Ali and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri for a movie titled Bharat, according to Filmfare. The report also added that the makers of the movie are yet to develop the script. Nevertheless, the title sounds interesting, if at all the buzz is true.

Meanwhile, Salman's latest release Tubelight has failed to get the desired response. Although it made a decent opening at the box office, the collection is not on par with the superstar's previous Eid releases.

While the critics had slammed the movie, the audience too seems less interested in it, as its Friday and Saturday box office figures were almost similar. Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight was highly anticipated because the Kabir's last movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a blockbuster.

However, Tubelight has disappointed the critics and apparently the audience too. Nevertheless, Salman has another much awaited movie Tiger Zinda Hai, which is again being directed by Ali. The sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, the movie will bring back the much loved pairing of Salman and Katrina Kaif. Tiger Zinda Hai will start exactly from where the original ended. It is slated to be released on December 22.