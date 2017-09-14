She may be a big star, with fans across the globe. But when in her hometown, she is just another girl with no airs.

We are talking about Deepika Padukone, who is once again in the news for her simplicity after she had her breakfast at a roadside eatery in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, September 12, Deepika was an early guest at Veena Stores, a hotel which is located at Margosa road in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. The Bollywood diva came at 6.30 am and had idly-vada for her breakfast, S Pradeep, the owner of the hotel, told Kannada daily Vijayavani.

Deepika is a regular visitor there. She used to come to their eatery with her father Prakash Padukone earlier, Pradeep said.

The Chennai Express heroine's earlier visit was just a month ago, the hotel owner recalled. "As per my daughter's wishes, Deepika Padukone agreed to take a selife. My daughter had this picture as her DP on Whatsapp," Pradeep explains how the photo went viral on social media.

Veena Hotel was originally started as a condiments store and later turned into an eatery. It is now famous for serving fluffy idlis, kharabath and bisi bele bath.

Coming back to Deepika, the actress, whose roots are in Kundapura in Karnataka, did her schooling in the same city. She started her modelling career at the age of 18 before making her acting debut in Kannada film Aishwarya. And there was no looking back after she ventured into Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om.