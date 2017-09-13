Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the hottest couples. Earlier, the two hesitated to hold each other's hand in public, but now they pose together for the cameras.

The duo had won everyone's hearts when they appeared in a shampoo commercial together for the first time in 2013. Love reportedly brewed between the two around the same time.

The recent news is they are making a comeback onscreen with an ad. Photos of the two from the sets have gone viral. The pictures suggest the lovebirds couldn't take their eyes off each other.

We couldn't figure out the brand they were shooting for. But looking at their traditional attires, it might be Manyavar.

Aren't they adorable? Fans are eagerly waiting to see them onscreen together.

Anushka has still not talked about her relationship with Virat in public, but the cricketer has not shied away from posting photos of them.

Meanwhile, Anushka is busy shooting for her upcoming movie. Her last flick, Jab Harry Met Sejal, opposite Shah Rukh Khan tanked at the box office. She will be seen with SRK again in her next in Aanand L Rai's movie which also has Katrina Kaif.

Anushka will then appear in her own production house's movie, Pari.

Amidst her busy schedule, the actress has taken time out to shoot for an ad with boyfriend Virat. Take a look at a few photos from the shoot here:

