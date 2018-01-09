Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie trailer was well received by the audience. In less than a day, it has amassed over 3.5 million hits on its official YouTube page.

Anushka Shetty thanked the fans for the overwhelming response to the trailer. She wrote on Facebook, "Thank you all for your amazing response over #BhaagamathieTrailer ❤️ Very much touched by your Unconditional Love & Support See you all in Theatres on Jan26th. [sic]"

The Bhaagamathie trailer is centered around Anushka Shetty's role. The clip reveals the physical pain that her character went through and how she fights the baddies. Apparently, she is pushed into a ghost-haunted mansion where she is possessed by a spirit and what follows next is the best part of the clip.

Malayalam actors like Jayaram, Unni Mukundhan, Asha Sarath and a few others are also seen in the trailer. Anushka Shetty's thrills the viewers in two avatars – an innocent woman and ghost-possessed girl, who brutally warns her enemies not to mess with her.

The trailer spikes up the curiosity around the film and people cannot help but remember Anushka Shetty's previous blockbuster, Arundhati. S Thaman's background score enhanced the visuals and elevated the fear factor.

The trailer has garnered 87,000 likes and 2,000 dislikes which clearly indicate how positive the people's response is to the clip.

The G Ashok-directorial is bankrolled by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy. It has R Madhi's cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao's editing.

The movie will hit the screens on January 26, the Republic Day.