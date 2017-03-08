The release date of Anushka Shetty's Bhagmati, Junior NTR's Janatha Garage bike and the shooting of Mega Power Star Ram Charan and director Sukumar's next movie are creating a buzz in the social media.

Bhagmati release date announced

Bhagmati is a thriller film written and directed by G Ashok. Anushka Shetty and Aadhi Pinisetty are playing the lead roles in the movie, which went on floors in Hyderabad in June 2016. The buzz is that the makers have planned to release it in theatres on August 11. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "Bhagmati starring Anushka in UV Creations banner is tentatively scheduled for 11 August release!"

Winner of Jr NTR's bike used in Janatha Garage revealed

The makers of Janatha Garage had kept the bike used by Jr NTR in the movie for charity auction at Prasads in Hyderabad. His fans would stand a chance to win this bike by donating Rs 1,000 to a humane cause. The makers have recently chosen the lucky winner and given away the bike to him on Tuesday (March 7).

Rajkumar Reddy from Nalgonda is the lucky winner of the Janatha Garage bike. Mahesh S Koneru, the publicist for the young tiger, tweeted the photo featuring Jr NTR handing over its key to the winner. The PRO also wrote: "Remember the #JanathaGarage bike ?This lucky fan Rajkumar Reddy from Nalgonda collected the bike from @tarak9999 and @sivakoratala garu."

Remember the #JanathaGarage bike ?This lucky fan Rajkumar Reddy from Nalgonda collected the bike from @tarak9999 and @sivakoratala garu pic.twitter.com/h9ufJitkH8 — Mahesh S Koneru (@smkoneru) March 7, 2017

Ram Charan-Sukumar's new film shooting from 20 March

After the release of Dhruva, Ram Charan is teaming up with director Sukumar for his next movie, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, which had bankrolled blockbuster films like Srimanthudu and Janatha Garage. The makers have now announced that its pre-production work is on in full swing and its shooting will start from March 20. Samantha and other cast will join the filming on March 22.

The producers said the film will be made on an elaborate scale in an uncompromised fashion. They have zeroed in on suitable locations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu for its shoot. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music for the movie.