Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' chemistry in the Baahubali series had worked so well that fans wanted them to become a couple in real life. This probably made her the obvious choice for the actor's next movie Saaho. However, it now being said that she is likely to lose the project due to weight issues.

Anushka Shetty is likely to be out of the project as she has not been able to shed weight, Bollywoodlife reported. "Anushka was training hard for her role in Saaho. However, her weight has become a bone of contention. She is still about five to eight kilo over weight. And this might cost her the film itself."

However, sources close to the development have denied the reports and said that Anushka Shetty is still a part of the project. She has been told to lose weight, and the actress has been working hard to get into shape.

The makers are believed to be ready to delay the shoot if Anushka takes more time than expected to lose weight as her presence brings a lot of gravity to the film.

Anushka will sport a variety of urban-chic looks in Saaho. She will wear glamorous outfits in the upcoming movie, which will be simultaneously made in Hindi and Telugu.

Saaho is written and directed by Prabhas. The V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod-produced film features Neil Nitin Mukesh in the role of a villain.