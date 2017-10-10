Ahaana Krishna, daughter of Malayalam actor Krishnakumar, calls herself an ambitious person who wants to be part of good projects in different languages.

The young artiste has already proved her skills in acting and dancing, and now she has turned singer for a music video as well.

South Indian superstar Anushka Shetty officially launched the video, titled Whispers and Whistles, on Monday, October 9, via her social media page. The Baahubali actress also praised the entire team behind the music video.

"Wishing whispers and whistles Ahaana krishna Kumar ,varkey&friends and the entire team all the very best ......Actor ,dancer ,now a singer ...Ahaana keep going girl ..draw no limits I'm sure dad mom are so proud of u ..love always forever ### My dear Fans Please Support this song by sharing this YouTube link TQ [sic]," Anushka posted on her Facebook page.

The video is a cover version of the songs Kaatrin Mozhi, Thulli Varum katre, Kaate Nee Veesharuthipo and Katre En Vaasal Vandhai, with Ahaana acting and singing the popular tracks along with the music band Varkey and Friends.

Syamaprakash M Santhosh has directed the six-minute video, while Nimish Ravi has captured the beautiful visuals edited by Midhun Murali.

Mollywood celebrities, including Kunchacko Boban, Miya, Aparna Balamurali and others have also appreciated the young actress for her beautiful video.

Check out celebrity response on Whispers and Whistles here:

Kunchacko Boban

Ahaana Krishnakumar....

.a lovely voice spiced up with stunning visuals ....

That was indeed a pleasant surprise and a wonderful treat to music lovers

Miya

Whispers and Whistles.A beautiful blend of melodies. My girl Ahana u have done a great job dear.Singing a song with minimal instruments support is a tough job nd u have done it so well. U were luking amazing in it. Proud of u my girl. Actor,dancer nd now singer.Way to go dear love u. Congratulations to the entire teamMy friends plz do watch nd share it if u like

Aparna Balamurali

So here's Whispers and Whistles !! So so proud of you darling And look who launched it. The one and only Anushka Shetty Do check this out guys! By our own Ahaana Krishna! Keep going girl ! Much love

On the career front, Ahaana made her debut in Mollywood with cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Rajeev Ravi's Njan Steve Lopez in 2014.

After completing her studies, the actress made her comeback to the industry with the latest Malayalam blockbuster Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela, directed by debutant Althaf Salim.

The celebrity kid has also been roped in to share screen space with young star Tovino Thomas in the upcoming film Luca.