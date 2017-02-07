The glimpse of the ghost factor shown in the trailer of Anushka Sharma-Diljit Dosanjh's Phillauri has won hearts. But, after watching it, the trailer seems to be similar to Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, starring Johnny Depp and Emily Watson

While Anushka is set to haunt till you die laughing, Diljit is seen as a romantic hero-cum-singer in the movie. The trailer tells the story about a modern guy (played by Suraj), who cannot marry until he ties the knot with a tree as he is manglik. Thus, he marries a tree, but then he finds out that he got hitched to a ghost (played by Anushka), who was in that tree. Now, the ghost wants to go back to its place, but is unable to as it has some unfinished business.

On the other hand, Corpse Bride has Victor (Johnny Depp) who is going to marry Victoria (Emily Watson). While practising his vows in a forest, he puts the ring on a tree root, which turns out to be the finger of Emily (Helena Bonham Carter), who's been buried there. Like Anushka's character in Phillauri, Emily insists that they're married. He learns that she had been murdered and makes efforts to set her soul free with the help of his fiancée.

However, Phillauri is more of a comedy movie, which is one of the differences between the two. Slated to be released on March 24, Phillauri revolves around Anushka's character, which seems to be hilarious. Her love interest is played by Punjabi superstar Diljit, who will be seen in a singer's avatar. It is Anushka's second production movie under Clean Slate Films' banner, after NH 10.