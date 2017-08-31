In a tragic incident, a technician working on the sets of Anushka Sharma's Pari died after allegedly coming in contact with a live wire on Tuesday, August 29.

The incident took place at the outdoor shoot location at Korolberia in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The shoot of the film at the location has temporarily being stalled.

"We are looking into the matter. The body has been sent for post-mortem and we are waiting for the report. Primarily, it seems that the person died of electrocution," PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

The officer believes that the deceased, Shah Alam, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had mistakenly touched the live wire in a bamboo bush. "The scene was shot around a bamboo bush where lights were fitted to illuminate the objects and the main characters. He probably had touched one of the live wires," he said.

The 28-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Pari is Anushka's third production under her banner Clean Slate Films after NH10 and Phillauri and is being co-produced by KriArj Entertainment. The movie is being helmed by debutant director Prosit Roy.

On Wednesday, Karnesh Sharma, co-owner of Clean Slate Films, told the Times of India: "In a very unfortunate incident while shooting yesterday, we lost one of our unit members, Sh. Shahab Alam from the Lighting Department. Despite our best efforts and medical assistance, he could not be saved. We are collaborating with the authorities and his family to make all requisite arrangements for his last rites. We share their grief and stand by them in this time of great personal loss."