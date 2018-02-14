This Valentine's Day, looks like Anushka Sharma has taken a vow to scare people. With a lot of anticipation from the trailer to be released tomorrow, Anushka teased her fans with yet another Valentine's Day screamer.

Was it scary? That's an understatement. It was spooky and s**t scary.

The video shows Anushka sitting with Parambrata Chatterjee, watching a film and says those beautiful three words, 'I love You'. And just then an echo says it back, an echo by a ghostly Anushka whose face is covered with blood and bloody scars. Holy! Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Anushka has started promoting her film. The actress was seen wearing a sequinned pair of pants with a sexy backless kurta by Nikhil Thampi. Stylist Alla Al Rufai posted pictures on her Instagram handle.

Apart from that, she was also seen in black flared trousers from H&M and top from Two Point Two. This look was a slight disappointment. But she later went on to wear a hot Alexandre Birman outfit with a messy bun. She's there to "kill it" this year, in the literal sense.

For her make-up, artist Vardan Nayak has been opting for nudes and smokey eyes. With the sleek, parted or straight hair, Anushka looks glamorous in her minimal look.

While talking to media about her upcoming film, Anushka said, "If I tell you Pari is a love story, you will be surprised. But it is. It's not something which you can define or confine into one genre. Horror's always a treatment and atmospheric horror is just brilliant, which is what Pari is all about. I am excited to take up a genre like this because I love watching it as a viewer, too. We have gone by instinct in choosing good cinema, and the audiences have liked both our films. Pari is a strong, engaging story and our team is brilliant. It's the kind of project that I love producing and delivering to audiences."