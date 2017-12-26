The newly weds have finally arrived at their Mumbai reception. They look glamorous together.

Designer Sabyasachi took to his Instagram to reveal the outfit details. He said: "For her Mumbai reception, Anushka wanted to wear old world glamour. And we decided to 'Jazz' it up in smoky grey. Hand beaten silver thread, textured sequins and cut organza flowers were assembled on an embroidered tulle base to create an ethereal lehenga.

Award winning master craftsman from Lucknow rendered her stunning dupatta which was cliched on the waist with our 'Bengal tiger' belt.

Anushka's look was accessorised with a necklace and earrings hand crafted with rose cut diamonds, solitaires, briolettes and japanese baroque pearls from the Sabyasachi fine jewellery collection."

Initially, Sabyasachi revealed that Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli donned a Sabyasachi outfit. In his post Sabyasachi said: "He (Virat) wore an Indigo velvet navy Bandhgala with hand crafted vintage gold buttons and an ivory wool and silk blend Jodpuri trouser from the Sabyasachi mens wear collection."

But later a clarification was sent out by his team in which it was revealed that Virat Kohli's outfit was designed by designer Raghvendra Rathore. The team was quick enough in issuing a clarifcation. "We had made a very similar piece and in the confusion of the great Indian wedding the credits got swapped," Sabyasachi's instagram post said.