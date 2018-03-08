Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli posted an inspirational message on social media on International Women's Day today. In a video, he said: "Men and women aren't equal. I really wish we were. Honestly, the fact is, it's easier to be one than the other. Sexual harassment, discrimination, sexism, domestic abuse and threats of violence... and the list goes on. Despite all of this, women rise and shine in all walks of life. Still, think they are equal? No, they are better than equal. To all the women all around the world, I wish you all a very happy Women's Day."

He captioned the video as: "Tag the extraordinary woman in your life who is #BetterThanEqual @Staywrogn @AnushkaSharma (with a heart emoticon) [sic]"

It is adorable to see how Virat never hesitates to praise his dear wife. She sure is an extraordinary woman who has created a unique position in Bollywood for herself because of her choices.

Talking about Women's Day, Anushka Sharma too wrote on Instagram: "rom that day on to now, I'm free and strong and all thats me, for the people who just let me be ... #HappyWomensDay to all those women who feel like this and men who help pave their way ! #dancetoyourownbeat#beoriginalbeyourself"

