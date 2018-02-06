Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan has always been one of the most talked about things on television. Be it for the charismatic guest list or the level of wit, humor and crazy fun they bring on to the show, it has never failed to entertain the audience with its unheard secrets and shocking revelations.

While the last season made headlines thanks to Kangana Ranaut, it looks like KJo will once again be coming back to the small screen to give you a weekly dose of entertainment with the upcoming sixth season of Koffee With Karan.

"The makers want Karan to host another season of his popular show and have already discussed it with him. The only problem is that the filmmaker is busy with several things and the makers and he are yet to sit and decide when they would like to telecast it. But it is definitely happening this year," a source was quoted as saying by DNA.

ALSO READ: First game after wedding: Anushka Sharma cheers for husband Virat Kohli in South Africa

And it looks like the newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have already made it to the guest list.

"The team has been asked to draw a guest list, and apart from the celebrities who are regulars on the show, the makers are keen on getting Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli together. They hope it will be their first appearance post wedding. Last time, the actress had appeared with Katrina Kaif," the source added.

For those who came late, Virat and Anushka got married at a private ceremony in Italy on December 11 which was followed by two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Happy holidaying ends: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer return together but Anushka Sharma's back sans Kohli [PICS]

While Anushka is currently busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, Virat and his men are currently dominating the ongoing six-ODI series in South Africa. Anushka is also busy with her third home production Pari which will release on March 2.

Karan Johar is currently busy in the making of his upcoming production venture Dhadak which will mark the Bollywood debut of Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khatter. The sequel of his 2012 hit film Student Of The Year is also in the pipeline which will star Tiger Shroff in the lead. The casting of the two leading ladies are yet to be announced.