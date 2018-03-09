Anushka Sharma who is currently shooting for YRF's Sui Dhaaga along with Varun Dhawan is furious and shocked.

Pari actress took to Twitter and said: "It is SHOCKING to see a completely fabricated interview of mine in a reputed publication like @Ei_Samay. This is to clarify that I have NEVER done an interview on my personal life with them or with anyone else. Just shows how carelessly your personal freedom is looked at by them."

Well, once again Indian media has been called 'unethical' and 'shittiest' by the trolls. One user said: "Indian media is the shit-est thing ever." The other said: "shame on these medias. Self made news [sic]"

Anushka Sharma posted an inspirational message on her social handle on International Women's Day on March 8. She wrote: "From that day on to now, I'm free and strong and all thats me, for the people who just let me be ... #HappyWomensDay to all those women who feel like this and men who help pave their way ! #dancetoyourownbeat#beoriginalbeyourself [sic]"

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 7, 2018 at 9:03pm PST

Virat Kohli too called his wife Anushka Sharma 'extraordinary' on his Twitter handle. He said: "Men and women aren't equal. I really wish we were. Honestly, the fact is, it's easier to be one than the other. Sexual harassment, discrimination, sexism, domestic abuse and threats of violence... and the list goes on. Despite all of this, women rise and shine in all walks of life. Still, think they are equal? No, they are better than equal. To all the women all around the world, I wish you all a very happy Women's Day."