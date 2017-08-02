Anushka Sharma is apparently miffed with Ranbir Kapoor these days, and the reason has something to do with her upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

When the entire team of the movie was having a hard time in deciding the title of the film, it was Ranbir who suggested the name Jab Harry Met Sejal. However, as soon as the title was announced, people started trolling the team for its similarity with Hollywood film When Harry Met Sally.

Looks like Anushka still receives criticism for the apparently copied title of her film, and now she has put the blame on Ranbir.

"Those who don't like the title Jab Harry Met Sejal can blame Ranbir Kapoor. We are going to start a website so that people can blame Ranbir for this. We will shortly publish the address of that website and everybody can just come and write their complaints about the title," Bollywoodlife quoted Anushka as saying at an event.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal is a romantic comedy that will bring Anushka and SRK together for the third time. Their previous two movies were Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hain Jaan. However, Shah Rukh had a cameo in Anushka's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as well.

The trailer of the film has received good response from the viewers. The movie revolves around the two characters as Sejal sets out to search her lost engagement ring in Europe, and Harry joins her, followed by lots of twists and turns. Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to be released on August 4.