With Virat Kohli taking his well-deserved rest after his long South Africa tour, it seems the Indian cricket captain is making the most of his time with wife Anushka Sharma.

In the latest picture shared by Anushka on her Instagram page, the actress is seen planting a sweet peck on Virat's cheeks. The picture has made fans go gaga over the couple's cute moment together. Take a look at some fans reaction on the post:

Soon after, even Virat shared a picture with Anushka on Instagram and wrote, "Chilling and how! "

Virat is also enjoying his time in their newly shifted sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. Just a few days ago, he took to Instagram to give a sneak peek of the Indian Ocean from their apartment. He captioned the picture: "Where else would you wanna be when you have such a stunning view from home! ♥️"

The couple stayed apart for about two months as Anushka was busy with the shoot of her films Zero and Sui Dhaaga. The lovebirds finally reunited more than a week ago. Like a caring husband, Virat went to receive his ladylove at the airport and the couple was spotted smiling and hugging each other.

Virat and Anushka's secret wedding in Tuscany grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Post the wedding, the couple hosted two receptions — one in Delhi and other in Mumbai. While the function in Delhi was for family members, cricketers, and politicians, the Mumbai reception was attended by bigwigs of the cricket world as well as several Bollywood A-listers.