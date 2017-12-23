It's one of those lucky Decembers for the Sharmas around the world when everything is going on in favour of them.

First, Bollywood starlet Anushka Sharma got married to Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli in a hush-hush wedding this month, and now, Rohit Sharma is turning attention in the cricket field as Virat is kept busy with his honeymoon.

After the incredible innings by Rohit on Friday in Indore where he scored a breathtaking 35-ball hundred -- the joint-fastest T20I century with David Miller and Louis van der Westhuizen -- against Sri Lanka, Sunil Gavaskar's son Rohan took to Twitter to post an update, that was rather different than other congratulatory tweets taking the microblogging social media platform by storm on Friday.

"What an innings by Rohit !! Just phenomenal !! Unbelievable hitting . 208 and now this .. but still not the most famous Sharma this month !! [sic]," wrote Rohan Gavaskar, a former cricketer who played 11 ODIs in his career for the India cricket team, in 2004.

Unlike his superstar father, Rohan came nowhere close to living up to the Gavaskar legacy in cricket.

Rohan, in his tweet, clearly mentioned that Anushka Sharma is the most famous Sharma this month, and that should not be the case.

Rohit, who scored a mindblowing 208 runs earlier this month during India's second ODI match with Sri Lanka in Mohali, and then followed it up with another stunning ton in a T20I match, makes him deserving of being the most famous Sharma of the month title.

Rohan's tweet meanwhile saw a cheeky reply from Owais Shah, former England cricketer.

"Of course he is..... she is a kohli now!!! [sic]", wrote Shah.

To this, Rohan reverted saying he 'thinks' Anushka is 'keeping her last name!'