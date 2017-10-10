Bollywood filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari, Ayan Mukerji, Anurag Kashyap, Kabir Khan and Alankrita Shrivastava attended a panel discussion of Jio MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival recently. The ace directors talked about their work and interacted with the audience at the event.

Hosted by Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, the panel discussion went quite well till a fan asked a question that irked Anurag. Towards the end of Q&A session with fans, one of them asked the panel why directors focus on budgets and star cast instead of good content.

This question didn't go down well with Anurag, and he said: "When people in the audience go ahead to watch films which are high on content, directors will start giving less importance to big budgets and big stars."

The matter didn't end there. The fan went ahead and said: "I do watch small budget films." Anurag replied: "Sir, sirf aapke akele film dekhne se mere film ka ek shot bhi pura nahi ho sakta [You watching a film will not finance even a single shot of my film]. It's that everyone needs to go (and watch such films)."

While the Gangs of Wasseypur director was trying to explain his version, the fan kept on interrupting him. Anurag then lost his cool as he said: "Sir, aapko answer sunna hai ya apna hi batate rehna hai? (Do you want to listen to my answer or do you just want to talk about what you want to say?)"

The filmmakers' panel discussion went pretty well otherwise. Anurag shared an incident with the audience when he imposed a rule on his set but himself broke it.

It was during his movie Dev D, when he made a rule that nobody would fall in love, and then he fell for Kalki Koechlin.

Watch the Jio MAMI 2017 panel discussion of Bollywood directors here: