Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been appointed as the new chairman of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He replaces actor Gajendra Chauhan.

As soon as the announcement of Anupam being made the new chairman of FTII was made, a series of reactions started pouring in on social media. While some welcomed the move, some others suggested that Anupam got the position due to his connection with PM Narendra Modi. A few attributed the credit to the actor's wife Kirron Kher, a BJP MP.

While this is another feather to his hat, here is a look at Anupam's achievements and journey till date.

Hailing from a Kashmiri Pandit family, Anupam was born on March 7, 1955 in Shimla. Son of a clerk, Anupam had his schooling from D A V school in Shimla. After struggling in Mumbai, Anupam got his first break in the movie titled Aagman in 1982. After that there has been no looking back for the talented actor.

Anupam married BJP MP and actress Kirron Kher in 1985, and has a son named Sikander Kher. With over 500 films to his credit, Anupam has won many awards and accolades till date. He is also a theatre and TV artist.

Anupam was honoured with Padma Shri award in 2004 and Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his immense contribution to arts and cinema. Apart from working in many critically acclaimed Hindi movies, the versatile actor had also appeared in popular international films like Golden Globe, Bend It Like Beckham, Silver Linings Playbook and Bride and Prejudice among others.

The versatile artist has entertained audience with diverse roles, appearing not just in positive roles, but also as antagonist and in comic avatars.

Anupam had served as the head of Central Board of Film Certification and the National School of Drama.

He won national award for acting twice along with scores of Filmfare awards and popular recognitions.

His first national award was for his acting in movie Daddy in 1989 and the next for Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara in 2005.

Anupam had also hosted a number of TV shows like Sawaal Dus Crore Ka, Lead India, Say Na Something to Anupam Uncle and The Anupam Kher Show- Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai.