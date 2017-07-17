Actress Anu Emmanuel, who made her debut in Malayalam, seems to be creating storms in Tollywood with back-to-back projects. The actress has now announced her next project in which she will be starring with young star Allu Arjun.

Check: Malayalam actresses who made acting debut in 2016

The upcoming movie, titled Naa Peru Surya, is the directorial venture of Vakkantham Vamsi. Rumours suggest that it would be a patriotic movie, which also stars R Sarathkumar as an antagonist and Arjun Sarja in a significant role.

"Extremely grateful to announce my next Telugu project with @alluarjun sir directed by @VamsiVakkantham music by #vishalshekar [sic]," Anu posted on her social media page.

Also read: Kittu Unnadu Jagratha movie review by audience

Meanwhile, Anu, who was initially roped in to play the female lead role opposite Chiyaan Vikram in much-awaited Tamil flick Dhruva Natchathiram, has opted out of the project even after the movie's posters were released. The actress' tight schedule is said to be the reason. She has been replaced by Ritu Kumar in Gautham Vasudev Menon's movie.

Read more: Anu out of Vikram's film

The Action Hero Biju actress was earlier also removed from the cast of Dulquer Salmaan's family entertainer Comrade In America, though she had acted a few scenes. The team of CIA did not mention on why cinematographer CK Muraleedharan's daughter Karthika replaced her for the role, nut a magazine had reportedly quoted Anu as saying that "Malayalam cinema doesn't respect heroines.". Soon, the actress came forward calling it as a fake report and posted: "Recently 'Star & Style Magazine' released a statement that concluded that I said that Malayalam cinema doesn't respect heroines, which

The actress had later called it a fake report. "Recently 'Star & Style Magazine' released a statement that concluded that I said that Malayalam cinema doesn't respect heroines, which I have never said. Although the cover is nice the statement isn't," she had claimed on her Instagram account.

The Majnu actress will be next seen in Vishal-starrer Thupparivaalan in which she has replaced Rakul Preeth Singh.