AntuMoh: Yes, that will be the trending hashtag for Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala's wedding in Ras al-Khaimah.

The wedding is taking place at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in the scenic Ras al-Khaimah in UAE. Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sidhaanth Kapoor and others are already at the venue partying!

Boney Kapoor, Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor were also spotted at the airport. Where's Sonam Kapoor, you may wonder? Well, she is busy shooting with father Anil Kapoor in Punjab for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and will join the baarat in UAE soon.

Anil Kapoor's nephew (his sister Reena's son) Mohit Marwah will marry Tina Ambani's sister Bhavana Motiwala's daughter Antara. Wow! So now, Anil Kapoor is officially related to Ambanis.

Mohit had made his acting debut with Fugly. He also acted in film RaagDesh and his performance was appreciated by critics. Mohit had also starred in a short film by Y-Films, the youth division of Yash Raj Films called Love Shots.

Guess which designer has headed to the big wedding? Well, it's Manish Malhotra. We are sure Sridevi will wear an outfit designed by her favourite designer but but will Sonam Kapoor too go for Mr Malhotra? Manish has also tagged Antara in his tweet, so is it safe to say that the bride will wear a Manish Malhotra lehenga?

Pictures from the beautiful location have already started pouring in. Check it out:

A post shared by Ritik Bhasin (@ritik_bhasin) on Feb 18, 2018 at 6:26pm PST