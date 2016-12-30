- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
Antonio Conte to review Chelseas youth options before spending money from sale of Oscar
Following the sale of Brazil midfielder Oscar to Shanghai SIPG for a reported fee of £60m Chelsea has some money to spend in the January transfer window. Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is now looking into player options, as he explained in a press conference.
Most popular