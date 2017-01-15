- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Antonio Conte expains Diego Costas absence against Leicester
Diego Costa, 28, was left out of Chelseas squad for the 3-0 win at Leicester City on 14 January because he missed training the previous week, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said at a press conference after the game.
