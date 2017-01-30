Mask of Zorro actor Antonio Banderas is reportedly recovering after he was taken to a hospital following complaints of chest pains. The actor had a heart scare when he was at his Surrey home in the UK. According to The Sun, the 56-year-old actor was exercising when he suddenly felt a pain in his chest. The emergency services were given a call and Banderas, 56, was taken to St Peter's Hospital in Chertsey.

The actor was kept under observations and discharged only after the doctors felt that he was fit, Fox News reported. The Spain-born star, who resides near Cobham in Surrey after spending several years in Hollywood, told The Sun that he was grateful for the work of the medics who took care of him while confirming that he'd had an 'episode'.

Banderas was married to actress Melanie Griffiths until they got separated in 2015. Banderas is now dating 37-year-old model Nicole Kempel. The actor is known to spend time outdoors and has on several occasions spoken about his love for exercising and riding bike.

"I find Surrey magical. I go cycling in the woods and everyone in Cobham, Weybridge and Esher is incredibly friendly. Above all, I am surrounded by nature. I love watching the deer and foxes that come to my garden. I am not a party person anymore so I have the space and peace to write and really get inside my own head. I'm working on several scripts," he was quoted in a Fox News report.

The actor was last seen in the movie, The 33. The story focused on the a mining disaster in Chile in 2010. Banderas actor has a 20-year-old daughter, Stella, with his ex-wife, Griffiths.