Lionel Messi has shocked his fans again! The Barcelona ace, who tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo earlier this year, has paid tribute to his wife in the most intimate way possible...by getting a tattoo of her lip in his lower ab, yes, just above his groin!

Messi took to social media to post the viral photo after his stunning hat-trick in Barca's 5-0 win over Espanyol in the La Liga over the weekend.

The 30-year-old Argentine football superstar is a fan of getting his body inked, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, who pledged not getting a tattoo ever in his life as it would prevent him from donating blood. Many countries strictly prevent tattooed men and women from donating blood as that might risk chances of hepatitis and cross-contamination.

Nevertheless, Messi has numerous tattoos on his left calf, right arm and even at the back. His latest bizarre addition is only shocking fans, who are unable to even react to this sudden development.

Guess getting married changes your outlook to life totally!

One thing is certain, however, the lip belongs to Antonella and there is no doubt about that. The highest level to prove your loyalty to your better half? Well, Messi definitely scores another stunning goal in the personal front as well.

Just after their marriage, Messi and Antonella got matching tattoos -- the Roman numerals XXX-VI-XVII, which is the Latin equivalent of 30-6-2017 -- on their respective ring fingers.

The couple got married on June 30 this year in a gala wedding ceremony in Rosario, Argentina.

