Atletico Madrid hotshot Antoine Griezmann is set to pocket a staggering amount if he moves next season to....Estadio Olimpico de Madrid or the Estadio la Peineta stadium.

No, we ain't talking of football clubs here, we are mentioning the stadium where Atletico Madrid will play their home matches in the 2016-17 season.

And yes, we are saying that if Griezmann prefers to stay with Atletico, his will be receiving a pocketful of diamonds in the form of cash. And that obviously means him saying no to offers from Manchester United or Real Madrid.

According to Daily Mirror, the France international could be set to pocket £180,000-a-week at Atletico Madrid next season, as they say goodbye to the Vicente Calderon at the end of the current football season.

Not only a weekly hike, Griezmann's buyout clause is set to be upped to £130million.

Currently, the Madrid derby hero -- who scored a vital equaliser for his team against Real Madrid on Saturday — pockets £120,000-a-week, while his buyout clause is set at £85million.

His club teammate, Filipe Luis, meanwhile has mentioned where Griezmann wants to play next season. "We do not have to say anything, everyone is sure [Griezmann] will stay," Luis was quoted as saying by Metro. "The man is a genius and I can see why he is being linked with winning the Ballon d'Or."

Griezmann's current contract with Atletico Madrid runs until the summer of 2021.