Manchester United might have missed out on Gareth Bale a few years ago, despite offering more money than Real Madrid, but the English Premier League side are determined to sign a world-class talent from La Liga to add to their own set of ever-growing Galacticos. With Jose Mourinho slowly but surely turning the Manchester United team around, the board is determined to back their manager with quality signings.

The primary target is Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid, with Manchester United ready to bring the France international, the top scorer of Euro 2016, from Spain.

While Griezmann only recently signed a new contract and has repeatedly said he is happy at Atletico Madrid, Manchester United remain quietly confident of being able to do a deal.

One of the aces they hold is the wages on offer, with the Premier League side ready to ensure Griezmann will be on par with world record signing and fellow Frenchman Paul Pogba if he does move to Old Trafford.

According to The Sun, Pogba currently earns £220,000 a week in wages, besides an image rights deal and bonuses and Manchester United are prepared to offer the same deal to Griezmann. The report suggests Manchester United have already spoken to Griezmann's representatives in talks held earlier this week as they look to do everything possible to tempt the 25 year old to make the move over to England.

While Griezmann has admitted he would love to play in the EPL in the future, that came with the "but only after my contract with Atletico expires" caveat, so Mourinho, Pogba and whoever else might eventually get involved, will have a lot of persuading to do in order to convince the former Real Sociedad man his future lies with Manchester United.

Apart from that, Manchester United will also have to pay Atletico Griezmann's entire release clause of €100m (around £85.4m), with the Spanish club unwilling to sell their player for anything lesser than that amount.

Money, though, is never an issue with Manchester United, and Mourinho will know if he can seal the deal for Griezmann – it won't happen in January, but is possible next summer – then the club will turn into a real force.