France and Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has been a target for Jose Mourinho since the start of the season and now reports coming out of France state that Griezmann has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United and is set to join them in the summer.

Also read: Premier League results

With Griezmann already agreeing the terms of his move to Manchester United, the two clubs still have to reach an agreement on the transfer fee and with Griezmann having a release clause of £85.5 million in his contract, he would become the world's second most expensive player behind his compatriot, and possibly future teammate, Paul Pogba.

It has been reported that Antoine Griezmann will be given the No. 7 if he joins Manchester United and will receive a salary of £17.7 million a year which is similar to what Paul Pogba earns at United right now.

Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann have a close relationship off the football pitch and it's rumored that the former Juventus man is playing a crucial role in getting the Atlético to move to Old Trafford. Despite Atlético Madrid President Enrique Cerezo stating that he will do everything in his power to keep Griezmann at the club, Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone said he would not stand in the way if he really wanted to leave the club.

"I don't tie anybody down. I simply work in order to continue getting better for the good of the club. He [Griezmann] is in an extraordinary moment. He is working well; he has got back on the score sheet. He is currently in great form and it's normal that the top clubs in the world want him. I'm not surprised that those that can afford him are seeking him," The Telegraph quoted the Atlético Madrid manager as saying.

Also, with Diego Simeone most likely set to leave Atlético Madrid at the end of the season, and with Atlético set to move into their new 67,000-capacity stadium next season, they might have to sell at least one of their top stars to help pay off the loan they have taken to build their new stadium.