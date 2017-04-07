There were protests across South Africa on the morning of 7 April against President Jacob Zuma. Zuma has been heavily criticized for a recent cabinet reshuffle, in the wake of which the country’s foreign currency rating was downgraded to junk status. The opposition Democratic Alliance called for its supporters to join a “March for Change” in Johannesburg.
Anti-Zuma protesters gather around South Africa
- April 7, 2017 16:52 IST
