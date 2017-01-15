Anti-Trump protests take place one week before inauguration

  • January 15, 2017 17:31 IST
    By Reuters
A week of protests against President-elect Donald Trump started with a march in Washington DC. Ahead of Trump’s presidential inauguration on 20 January, Rev. Al Sharpton led a few thousand protesters to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. Around 30 groups, most anti-Trump, have permits to protest the inauguration. The Women’s March on Washington on 21 January could attract up to 200,000 protesters.
