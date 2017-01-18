The US is preparing to embrace the new President, but on the other hand, the country is also erupting against Donald Trump in form of protests and marches. While two protests have already made headlines due to celebrity involvements – pre-inauguration protest by filmmaker Michael Moore and Women's March which will see Katy Perry and Scarlett Johansson – there are a number of other protests that are taking place around the inaugural ceremony. Here's a list of protests taking place and the event details:

Reclaim Our Schools Day of Action – January 19: The teachers' unions are conducting a day of action and school rallies to stand up for fully-funded public schools on January 19, Mother Jones told the Telegraph. The protest is taking place to show support to the immigrant students, LGBT community, partners in the Labor Movement and those fighting for economic justice. "We are angered by the clear indications that Trump and his billionaire nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, plan to dismantle our public schools by putting them on the market," Jones expressed. More details about the event are available on the Alliance website.

Pre-inaugural protest – January 19: Organised by filmmaker Michael Moore, and supported by actors Alec Baldwin and Mark Ruffalo, the protest will also see the participation of New York City (NYC) Mayor Bill de Blasio. It will take place at 6pm in front of Trump International Hotel in New York City. The aim behind the movement is to send out a strong message against discrimination and harmful policies. For more details, follow here.

On Inauguration Day – January 20: Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) plans to organise a mass #InaugurateTheResistance protest in Washington, DC. They vow to close security checkpoints leading to the inaugural parade route. The meet will take place at 7 am on January 20. Protesters plan to gather at Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Ave NW. Click here to get more updates.

Women's March – January 21: Following the inauguration day, women rights activists are coming together to send out the message that women's rights are human rights. Celebrities like Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson and Cher have confirmed that they will be participating in the march. Rally begins at 10:00am at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Third Street, Washington DC, near the US Capitol. You can get updates about the event here.