Anti-Trump protesters set off flares in London

  • January 20, 2017 18:47 IST
    By Storyful
Protesters set off smoke bombs in London on Vauxhall Bridge, 20 January, as part of the “Bridges Not Walls” protest being held across the United Kingdom. The protesters were part of a series of demonstrations to coincide with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
