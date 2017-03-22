Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to install anti-Romeo squads across the state to curb incidents of eve-teasing faced by college-going girls. However, Bollywood till date has come up with a number of movies and characters that actually glorified eve-teasing.

Incidents of eve-teasing and sexual harassment in UP has been rampant. This attempt to make anti-Romeo squads is being welcomed and people are actually appreciating the newly appointed CM.

Bollywood has always been criticised for objectifying women, and showing scenes where the guy tries to woo the girl by following her on streets or even kissing her in public. The strangest part of such sequences is that such movies mostly show the eve-teased girl eventually falling in love with the same lad.

Many prominent personalities have been arguing that such instances of unintentionally glorifying eve-teasing makes the youth feel that following a girl on street or commenting on her is a normal thing to do. However, things are changing in Bollywood now.

Here are the top 5 iconic Bollywood movies that apparently glorifies eve-teasing:

Raja Babu: This Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer was released in 1994. This is one of Govinda's most popular movies. There is a song titled "Aa Ee Ooo Mera Dil Na Todo" which should come first in this list. Govinda plays the character of an illiterate rich guy who tries to impress Karisma's character with all kinds of vulgar dance moves and touching her without her consent.

Haseena Maan Jayegi: This 1999 movie features Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor and Pooja Batra. The movie is full of sequences where two brothers, played by Govinda and Sanjay, keep on chasing the two ladies everywhere possible. Although the girls kept avoiding them, they keep up the chase and eventually the two boys won the hearts of the ladies.

Tere Naam: Salman Khan plays the role of a roadside romeo, who falls in love with a Pandit's daughter, played by Bhoomika Chawla in this 2003 movie. When the girl rejects his proposal for obvious reasons, Salman's character loses his calm and kidnaps her. He is then shown yelling, threatening and even almost willing to kill the girl, in his attempt to make her realise how much he "loves" her. Strangely, the girl also starts loving him after this incident.

Dil: Aamir Khan-Madhuri Dixit starrer 1990 film shows the two hate each other in the beginning. Out of this hatred, the girl falsely accuses the guy of attempting to rape her and spoils his image. One scene then shows the guy kidnapping the girl, molesting her, and making her go through the horror of rape. However, he does not rape her as he just wanted to teach her a lesson. Although the girl falsely accusing him for attempt to rape is in no way considerable, a guy teaching her a lesson like this is at the same time should not be recommended.

Shola Aur Shabnaam: Govinda seems to have most number of such movies that promotes eve-teasing. This is another movie from 1992 where he again harasses the girl, while trying to convince her that no one would love her like he does. The song Gori Gori O Banki Chorri actually shows mass eve-teasing.

Raanjhana: Starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, it is a relatively new movie as it was released in 2013. Although it is a critically acclaimed film, it was much criticised for showing Dhanush's character playing the perfect road-side romeo, who is happy to be slapped by the girl but still keeps harassing her. The guy's character is shown as someone who would go any limit to make the girl agree, and keeps harassing her adamantly.