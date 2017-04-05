Venezuelan security forces clashed with rock-throwing protesters in the capital city Caracas after an opposition march against unpopular President Nicolas Maduro was blocked on Tuesday (4 April). Pro-government authorities reportedly closed subway stations and set up checkpoints, besides cordoning off a venue where Maduros opponents planned to meet for their latest demonstration. Tensions have been running high in the oil-producing country, especially after the pro-Maduro Supreme Court stripped the opposition-dominated National Assembly of its powers on 29 March.