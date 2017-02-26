Anti-Le Pen protests escalate in Nantes

  • February 26, 2017 16:34 IST
    By Storyful
Thousands of protesters marched through the French city Nantes to protest a visit of Marine Le Pen. The Front National leader and far-right presidential candidate is visiting the city on Sunday. Over 2,000 people joined the protest. Some clashed with riot police. Police used tear gas and stun guns to disperse the crowd. Le Pen is touring France ahead of the first round of the presidential election on 23 April.
