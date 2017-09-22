At least two people protesting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were punched as they were escorted from an event Erdoğan was speaking at.Erdoğan was addressing the Turkish American National Steering Committee in New York.The protesters received an angry response from most people in the audience who began chanting in support of Erdoğan.
Anti-Erodgan protesters punched as theyre escorted out of New York event
- September 22, 2017 14:32 IST
