Anti-Erodgan protesters punched as theyre escorted out of New York event Close
Anti-Erodgan protesters punched as theyre escorted out of New York event

At least two people protesting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were punched as they were escorted from an event Erdoğan was speaking at.Erdoğan was addressing the Turkish American National Steering Committee in New York.The protesters received an angry response from most people in the audience who began chanting in support of Erdoğan.