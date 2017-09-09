Thousands of anti-Brexit protesters marched through London. The Peoples March for Europe took place two days before MPs vote on the withdrawal of the UK from EU law. The protesters believe the negative effects of leaving the EU are becoming more obvious. Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said people were worried about Brexits impact on the future.
Anti-Brexit protest in London ahead of EU law vote
- September 9, 2017 21:32 IST
