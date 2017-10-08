It is inevitable that all of us will grow old and age will start showing its signs through fine lines and wrinkles. Aging is a beautiful process but everyone likes to hide the tell-tale signs especially when they are just starting to appear. The different anti-aging creams available in the market are the evidence. Well, instead of the different anti-aging beauty products, it is better to look out for a more natural and easy solution to fight the premature signs of aging.

Here are some drinks that will help you to combat lines and wrinkles, take a look:

Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate juice is full of age-fighting antioxidants including polyphenols. The juice is an excellent source of vitamin C, which plays an important role in collagen production of the skin and can repair and prevent the sun damage.

According to a Spanish study from 2011, the drink slows down natural wear and tear on the DNA, due to oxidation. The subjects were given the pomegranate extract in the form of a pill and within just 30 days, it showed less cell damage which can cause aging.

Coffee

If you start your day with a cup of coffee, it is proving you more than just energy. A cup of coffee actually contains age-fighting antioxidants and it protects the body from damage which can cause aging. Skin experts say that it also protects you from skin cancer and other skin related diseases.

Red wine

Red wine contains antioxidants that help in protecting the blood vessels and arteries. Not only is the wine considered heart healthy but also helps in protecting the skin.

According to Columbia University researchers, it is effective in blocking the damaging UVB rays of the sun and thus protecting the skin from damage and skin cancer. However, doctors stress that it would not be wise to start drinking if they generally don't only to get these benefits.

Tea

If you do not like coffee, tea is a great substitute not just as a refreshing beverage but also as an anti-aging drink.

Especially green tea which is rich in polyphenols, it helps in fighting cell damage and aging. According to a study, the polyphenol called EGCG in the green tea can even revive dying skin cells. Apart from green tea, the other types of teas are also good as they are too rich in age-fighting antioxidants. White tea has been shown to slow the breaking down of collagen and elastin to prevent skin aging.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a magical ingredient for skin. It is rich in antioxidant vitamins A, C and E, and also has anti-inflammatory properties. It not only heals skin wounds but also strengthens the skin fibers.

According to a study, women aging above 45 were given liquid aloe vera supplements for just 90 days and it improved their skin elasticity and wrinkles.

Coconut water

Coconut water is considered to be one of the best anti-aging drinks. It contains a number of natural vitamins and minerals in it which replenishes the skin.

Water

Last but not the least, one of the most convenient choices is to drink a lot of water. Different kinds of skin problems like- dryness, flakiness and tightness occur mostly because of the lack of hydration. As dry skin has less resilience, it is more prone to wrinkling. It is therefore important to maintain skin moisture, in turn, delivering the essential nutrients to the skin cells.