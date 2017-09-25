Anthony Weiner has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting a 15-year-old girlHis lawyers argued the former congressman was receiving treatment for his deep sicknessThey also said the underage girl was an instigator as she wanted to generate material for a book
Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting 15-year-old
Anthony Weiner has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting a 15-year-old girlHis lawyers argued the former congressman was receiving treatment for his deep sicknessThey also said the underage girl was an instigator as she wanted to generate material for a book
- September 25, 2017 23:02 IST
-