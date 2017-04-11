The gentoo penguin population of Ardley Island in the Antarctic Peninsula was decimated repeatedly by volcanic eruptions from neighbouring Deception Island. But the penguins always managed to survive, with about 5,000 to 6,000 breeding pairs alive and well on the island today.
Antarctica: 8,500-year penguin poo record reveals history of deadly volcanic eruptions
- April 11, 2017 20:30 IST
