Actress Ansiba Hassan rose to fame with her performance in Mohanlal's blockbuster Malayalam movie Drishyam. Recently, the television host made headlines after "her wedding photo" went viral on social media.

In the image, the actress is seen as a Hindu bride with a person named Murali Menon. It was shared on a Facebook group named Right Thinkers by a netizen, who called the Muslim- Hindu couple a role model and praised the secular marriage. However, the "inter-religious marriage" has apparently irked many, who started showering abuse on the actress online.

'I Heat you', 'I Het You; Why Fans Attacked Ansiba Hassan on Facebook?

After noticing the post on social media, Ansiba came forward slamming the user for spreading fake news about her and clarified that the photo was taken as part of her recent short film.

"Mr.Shaiju Sukumaran, how could you post that I got married with a person who acted with me in a short film. I am still single I didn't get married [sic]," she recently posted on her Facebook page.

On Sunday, in a live Facebook video, Ansiba shared how upset she was on hearing the fake news on her wedding. She also criticised the online news portals that carried the false news.

"I request all the news portals to delete the fake story reported about me because I am not married yet. I am still single and have no plan to get married anytime soon. I also request people not to share the photo [translated from Malayalam]," Ansiba clarifies in the video.

Watch theFacebook post and video of Ansiba here:

Earlier Ansiba had come under a concerted attack on social media for posting a photo. She was spammed with nasty comments after she posted her photo with kids at a Buddhist monastery. Her social media page got flooded with "I het u" and "I heat you" (I hate you) comments from hot-headed netizens, who could not even tolerate seeing the Muslim actress posing for photograph with followers of another religion. Following the cyber bullying, the actress was forced to remove the photo from her profile.