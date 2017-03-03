This week has not been great for two superstars of tennis — Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Just when tennis fans were coming to terms with Federer's loss to Evgeny Donskoy in the Dubai Open, Novak Djokovic also suffered a straight set loss to Australian Nick Kyrgios in the Mexican Open.

After Djokovic's shocking loss to Denis Istomin in the round of 64 in the Australian Open, this defeat will surprise his fans, and one begins to wonder if his slump in world tennis has started. However, one needs to give credit where it is due and Kyrgios looked in stunning form against the former world number one.

Kyrgios, who was meeting Djokovic for the first time in the tour, won the match 7-6(9), 7-5 in straight sets to reach the semifinals of the Mexican Open. He will meet American Sam Querrey in the final four.

Kyrgios was in positive mood, and came up with an A game to show Djokovic the exit door. There is no doubt Kyrgios is a top-class player, but his consistency and disciplinary record has been a problem. However, against Djokovic, he was in superb control and outplayed him in some rallies as well.

One of his major weapons – powerful serves – was spot on against Djokovic. The Australian hit an incredible 25 aces.

As for Federer, he lost to a qualifier Evgeny Donskoy in the second round of the Dubai Open a few days back. The former world number one lost the match 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-5) in a thrilling encounter. It was the upset of the competition in Dubai as he was top favourite to win the title, which he has won seven times in the past.

Both Djokovic and Federer will be disappointed with their losses and will look to play some better tennis in their future competitions, and once again get back to their winning ways on the circuit.