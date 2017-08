The year 2017 has been the most successful year for counter-insurgency in Kashmir in last several years. Around 110 militants have been killed by the security forces in Kashmir in the last seven months.

Late in May, the Army had released a list of 12 most wanted men in Kashmir. Three out of twelve most wanted militants in Kashmir are now eliminated.

They include Lashkar commander Bashir Ahmad Wani, Hizb commander Sabzar Bhat and now Lashkar commander Abu Dujana.

