Weeks after the deaths of several infants in a government hospital in Gorakhpur in UP, yet another incident of childrens' deaths has surfaced, this time from Jharkhand. At least 52 infants have died in 30 days in the state's government-run Mahatma Gandhi Medical (MGM) College, reported ANI.

Jharkhand: 52 infants dead in last 30 days in Jamshedpur's MGM Govt hospital, Superintendent of hospital says main cause is malnutrition pic.twitter.com/m2FmLgW5Tl — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2017

The superintendent of the hospital has reportedly stated malnutrition as the cause of deaths of these kids, who belonged primarily from the tribal belt of the state. Sources have said that cause of death is being investigated.

A few days ago, similar reports came to light regarding the death of 164 children in 117 days in a hospital in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, according to India Today report.

In 2015, the Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubir Das had launched a Nutrition Mission Jharkhand (MHJ). It is a 10-year plan to fight malnutrition in the state.

According to this plan, the government has asked the Aanganwadis to serve egg in midday meals for the kids at the Anganwadi centres across the state, reported News X.

In the Gorakhpur tragedy which happened earlier this month, as many as 60 infants died inside a week allegedly due to disruption of oxygen supply in the BRD Medical College hospital.

Based on the report submitted about the tragedy, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has ordered a criminal enquiry against the government-run hospital and also another firm Pushpa Sales Pvt Ltd.

An FIR has reportedly been filed against the BRD hospital's Dr Kafeel Khan, the director of oxygen supply and seven others.

Also, another FIR has been filed against Dr Kafeel Khan, who was the in-charge of AES (Acute encephalitis syndrome) ward for allegedly not revealing the true facts in the affidavit that was submitted to the chief medical officer of Gorakhpur.

Here's a video on the Gorakhpur incident