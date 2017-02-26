After Hugh Jackman announced that Logan will see him don the role of Wolverine for one last time, Sir Patrick Stewart has also confirmed that he will be leaving the X-Men series. The Professor X actor made the announcement at the Logan screening in SiriusXM Town Hall.

"A week ago, Friday night in Berlin, the three of us sat, watching the movie, and I was so moved by it, much more moved than I had been the first time of seeing it. Maybe it was the company of these two guys, but the movie ended and — this is an admission — but at one point [Jackman] reached out, and he took my hand in those last few minutes, and I saw him go [mimes wiping a tear from his eye] like this, and then I realized I had just done the same thing. Then, the movie ended... and we were going to be taken up on stage, but not until the credits were over. So, we had some time to sit there and, as I sat there I realized there will never be a better, a more perfect, a more sensitive, emotional, and beautiful way of saying au revoir to Charles Xavier than this movie. So, I told [Hugh] that same evening, 'I'm done too. It's all over,'" he said, ComicBookMovie.com reports.

On the other side, celebrating the end of his Wolverine diet, Jackman was seen on the sets of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon scooping a large bowl of pasta as he finally broke the Wolverine diet. The host of the night show, Jimmy Fallon, decided to surprise the Wolverine actor with a bowl of pasta prepared by celebrity chef Mario Batali. His excitement was evident as he was seen dancing when Batali walked in with some (a lot) lip-smacking pasta. Scooping up a huge fork of pasta, the actor announced, it was "the best fricken thing I've ever seen".

The actor also revealed that it was Jerry Seinfeld who helped him understand that it was time Jackman wrapped the series. "He said, 'Look, when you're creating something, it's very important not to run yourself dry. It's not about finishing on top, necessarily, but making sure that you creatively still have something left, which propels you into whatever's next.' And as he was talking to me, I went home and I said [to my wife], 'Deb, this is it. This is the last one.'"

Heartbreaking as it is to let go of Jackman, fans now have to prepare to bid goodbye to Charles Xavier. While he clearly stated that this would be a perfect ending to the Wolverine – Xavier relationship, it could also be looked at the upcoming X-Men series would now focus on younger mutants and Prof X would have a lesser role in developing those characters.

Logan is going to be way more an emotional journey for Wolverine fans now. Logan will be released on March 3 in theatres.