Fake currency notes were allegedly withdrawn from a private bank ATM located at Mumbai's Lower Parel, on Tuesday which were marked with 'Children Bank of India'.

The counterfeit Rs 2,000 notes were dispensed bearing 'Guaranteed by the Children's Government', 'Churan label', 'I promise to pay the bearer two thousand coupons' etc. In the cases reported earlier, some notes were also printed with 'Ek Kadam Swachhta ki Aur' and 'Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank'.

Earlier this year, the Hyderabad Police arrested a man who was allegedly tried to deposit Rs 9.90 lakh in fake currency notes bearing the name of the "Children's Bank of India".

Is Government paying attention to this matter?

