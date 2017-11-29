Vijay Antony has teamed up with G Srinivasan for his latest movie Annadurai. The Tamil movie, which has been dubbed in Telugu as Indrasena, has Diana Champakika and Jewel Mary as the female leads. Radha Ravi, Kaali Venkat and others are in the cast.

The lead actior has composed the songs for the film as well, and the track about the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime has stood out in the album. The music director-turned-actor has also become a full-time editor with Annadurai, while Dilliraj has handled the cinematography department.

Story:

Vijay Antony enacts the role of identical twins — Annadurai and Thambidurai. The story revolves around the bond the duo shares, with a strong maternal sentiment as the backdrop.

Annadurai is the older of the two and is in the textile industry, while the younger one is a physical trainer. Jewel Mary pairs up with the older sibling, whereas debutant Diana Champakika romances the character Thambidurai in the film.

The bilingual film tries to depict the familial values and relationships. It is largely about the sacrifices Annadurai makes for Thambidurai. Some of the emotional scenes are inspired by life experiences of the director.

Hype:

One look at the filmography of Vijay Antony tells the complete story – run-of-the-mill subjects do not attract this man. He likes to comes up with interesting subjects laced with commercial ingredients.

Hence, it is not surprising to see the curiosity of the viewers around his latest venture.

Can Annadurai be another feather in his cap? See what the viewers have to say:

We will bring the update as and when the first show begins...