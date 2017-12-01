Vijay Antony's newly-released Annadurai has been hit by piracy and the full movie is available online for free download. Tamilrockers and other torrent sites have uploaded the flick hours after it was released on Thursday, November 30.

Annadurai had generated a lot of curiosity in the minds of the viewers after Vijay Antony manage to come out with a series of good movies. His latest flick too has garnered fairly positive reviews. The makers were expecting a good number of the audience will come to theatres during the weekends.

But unfortunately, the online leak is expected to take a toll on the collections.

Vijay Antony has teamed up with G Srinivasan for his latest movie Annadurai. The Tamil movie, which has been dubbed into Telugu as Indrasena, has Diana Champakika and Jewel Mary as the female leads.

Vijay Antony enacts the role of identical twins — Annadurai and Thambidurai. The story revolves around the bond the duo shares, with a strong maternal sentiment as the backdrop.

In the recent months, all the films are making it to torrent sites and big-banner films like Mersal and Ajith's Vivegam are also no exception.

The Tamil film industry, like other industries, has often fallen victim to piracy. Vishal, the president of Producers' Council and secretary of Nadigar Sangam, has tried to take a few measures to prevent piracy, but his efforts have gone in vain.