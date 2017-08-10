With Annabelle: Creation releasing this weekend, the summer box office might see a ray of hope as most of the summer releases have bombed at the box office. However, David F. Sandberg directed The Conjuring spin-off is aiming to nab the top spot.

Also read: Annabelle: Creation review round-up: The spine-chilling sequel is the cleverest gimmick from The Conjuring universe

Annabelle: Creation is aiming to gather nearly $25 million on its opening weekend, as Variety reports. But according to some other tracking reports, the movie will earn $30 million. Deadline writes, with a budget of $15 million, even if the movie brings $25 million that will be a really solid debut.

New Line Cinema's movie which tells the story of Annabelle dollmaker will open at 3,502 locations. It will easily nab the top spot from last week released The Dark Tower which has grossed $19.2 million on its opening weekend.

Other movies of The Conjuring universe witnessed a good estimate on the opening weekend. The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, and Annabelle grossed $41.9 million, $40.4 million, and $37.1 million respectively on their opening weekend.

Annabelle: Creation follows the story of a dollmaker and his wife who, several years after the tragic death of their little girl, welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home. Very soon, however, they become the target of the dollmaker's possessed creation, Annabelle.

Apart from The Dark Tower, Annabelle: Creation will compete with other newly released movies such as The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, The Glass Castle, Wind River.

Here is the list of other Conjuring universe's total worldwide box office collection: