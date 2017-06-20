Ahead of its August 11 release, the second trailer for Annabelle: Creation was unveiled today (June 20) and it is spine chilling. Alongside the trailer and poster release, the horror sequel had a special screening at Los Angeles Film Festival.

Annabelle: Creation, which is a part of the Conjuring universe, tells the tale of a dollmaker and his wife who, several years after the tragic death of their little girl, welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home. Very soon, however, they become the target of the dollmaker's possessed creation, Annabelle.

The David F Sandberg directorial was screened at the LA Film Festival and it left an impact on the critics.

#AnnabelleCreation was riotously fun! Congrats @ponysmasher & @creepypuppet on knocking another one out of the park! — Mike Mendez (@madmanmendez) June 20, 2017

Man, #AnnabelleCreation is a TON of fun. Great, creepy old school horror that has a bit of a nasty streak to it too. Congrats @ponysmasher! — Heather Wixson (@thehorrorchick) June 20, 2017

#AnnabelleCreation is terrific! A spooky and smart ghost story, one that fits perfectly in the world of #TheConjuring @ponysmasher killed it — JimmytotheO (@JimmytotheO) June 20, 2017

The cast of Annabelle: Creation includes Stephanie Sigman (SPECTRE), Talitha Bateman (The 5th Wave), Lulu Wilson (Ouija: Origin of Evil), Philippa Coulthard (After the Dark), Grace Fulton (Badland), Lou Lou Safran (The Choice), Samara Lee (The Last Witch Hunter), Tayler Buck (debut film), Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace) and Miranda Otto (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy).

Here are some early reviews from the critic's notebook:

Variety

Clearly aware that he's been stuck with a lazy script (from "Annabelle" writer Gary Dauberman), yet eager to capitalise on the momentum of "Lights Out," gifted Swedish director Sandberg appears to be using this project as practice, trying nearly every trick in the book, while never repeating the same stunt twice.

Here, Sandberg once again plays with both lighting, composition and suspense, framing shots in such a way that we're constantly searching the shadows for hints of movement while drawing out scenes for maximum tension.

Collider

As for Annabelle herself, Sandberg seems to have taken a cue from The Conjuring and Insidious, especially when it comes to shot composition and the score, and it winds up serving the title villain very well. The way Sandberg utilizes the doll is extremely effective, especially during a few very clever stunt scenes that feel reminiscent of The Conjuring but are fresh enough to deliver a fun, unique thrill you don't see coming.

IGN

Annabelle: Creation is a marked improvement over its 2014 predecessor, Annabelle. Although neither film can top the movie that spawned them, James Wan's The Conjuring, Annabelle: Creation is the rare horror sequel that improves upon the original.

Sandberg definitely makes good use of this real estate, milking the house's various attributes -- namely, the dumbwaiter and chair lift -- for maximum effect in the movie's more chilling sequences. Polio-stricken Janice's (Talitha Bateman) handicap generates many such suspenseful moments as she struggles to escape perilous situations.

